FIRST ALERT: Cool and breezy Saturday, frost and freeze threat tonight

Clear skies and very light winds will allow temperatures to fall quickly tonight. Many areas will drop to near the freezing mark and as a result, a FREEZE WATCH is in effect for the entire area. The best chance of frost and temperatures near or below 32 will be areas just inland from the beaches. Early blooms on plants such as azaleas will need protection from the cold. Along the beach, temperatures will likely stay above freezing, but temperatures will still be cold enough for frost in some areas.