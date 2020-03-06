FIRST ALERT: Cool and breezy Saturday, frost and freeze threat tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunny and cool weather continues through the weekend with the risk of frost and near freezing temperatures tonight.
Sunny skies prevail again today as the winds gradually relax into the afternoon. Wind gusts to 25 mph through the late morning will drop to just 10-15 mph by the afternoon. Temperatures remain on the cooler side, topping out around 54° for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Clear skies and very light winds will allow temperatures to fall quickly tonight. Many areas will drop to near the freezing mark and as a result, a FREEZE WATCH is in effect for the entire area. The best chance of frost and temperatures near or below 32 will be areas just inland from the beaches. Early blooms on plants such as azaleas will need protection from the cold. Along the beach, temperatures will likely stay above freezing, but temperatures will still be cold enough for frost in some areas.
After a cold start to the day, a few more clouds will arrive late Sunday afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 50s to near 60.
More clouds arrive next week along with more Spring-like warmth. Afternoon highs will approach 70° each afternoon with a few showers possible by Tuesday. Right now, no heavy rain is expected through the week.
