Federal judge sentences Florence woman who stole $70K in Social Security benefits

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – It was announced on Friday that a Florence woman will spend more than a year in federal prison for stealing benefits from disabled social security beneficiaries.
Kianna Parrot, 31, pleaded guilty to accessing a protected computer for the purposes of stealing benefits.
Parrot was a claims specialist for the Social Security Administration in Florence.
Evidence showed that from September 2017 to June 2018 she used her government computer to defraud beneficiaries out of their Supplemental Security Insurance payments. The SSI program pays benefits to disabled adults and children who have limited income and resources.
Social Security Administration officials said they first noticed suspicious deposits to Parrot’s personal accounts from SSI accounts.
Investigators said she ultimately stole more than $70,000.
A federal judge sentenced her to 18 months in prison, followed by a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
