Coastal Carolina football ends spring sessions with soggy spring game

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University football’s spring session began earlier than usual and ended Thursday on the surf turf, naturally, with a splash.
“Our guys, we’re out there competing in the rain. It didn’t bother us as far as our energy and our juice so I was pleased with that," second-year head coach Jamey Chadwell said postgame.
The Chants, which divided the drives up by teams in team Coastal and team Carolina, ended the game tied at 7-7 after 14 series.
“Sometimes defensively you don’t have to have the perfect play call. You can make plays if you just chase the ball and be relentless and that showed tonight,” Chadwell said.
Cornerback Damari Kelly picked off a pass down the left sideline for one of the defenses 3 stops on the afternoon.
“As a team, we have to work harder, really focus on detail and how we can get better as a team. Not giving up as many penalties. Getting more 3rd and 4th down conversions, stuff like that,” said redshirt junior and Carolina Forest product Antwine Loper.
CCU coaching staff dubbed the number ’24′ as the theme of this year’s spring sesssion, indicative of the point margin that separated five of the Chants closest games in 2019.
“Keep going hard in the weight room, working hard on the field when we train, that will close that gap of the 24 points that we talk about," Loper said.
Chadwell said the group hopes to name a starting QB going into the summer. CCU opens its season September 5 vs. the University of South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia.
