Bond denied again for suspect charged with murdering two men, burning their bodies in Socastee

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A request for bond was denied yet again for one of the suspects accused of murdering two men in July 2018 and then setting their bodies on fire in a vehicle that was found in the Socastee area.
Zachary Stell is facing two counts of murder, first-degree arson, driving under suspension, giving false information to law enforcement, using a license plate on a vehicle other than the vehicle for which the plate was issued, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating an uninsured vehicle, and improper taillights, according to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Stell appeared with attorney, Brad Richardson, for Friday morning’s hearing.
Richardson said the defense was not asking that Stell simply be released from prison on bond, but released to home detention. The defendant’s trial is set to begin the week of June 15, the attorney noted during the hearing.
The judge denied bond for Stell, marking the third time since his arrest.
Stell is one of four men accused of killing Matthew Autry and Shawn Anderson. The victims’ bodies were found burned inside a vehicle discovered on July 27, 2018 off Butler Road in the Socastee area.
Arrests warrants showed the murders were the result of an attempt to recover heroin and fentanyl from the victims, as well as disposing of the bodies by burning them and the vehicle.
The other three suspects charged with murder in the case are David Cook, William Tatum and Michael Faile.
Last month, while out of bond, Cook was arrested again following an armed robbery at the China King on U.S. 501.
Cook allegedly came into the restaurant through the back door with a bag concealing his right hand, stating that he had a gun and demanded money, according to arrest warrants.
He was charged with four counts of kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Cook was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Feb. 23 and remains incarcerated as of Friday morning under no bond.
Tatum and Faile also remain in jail.
CONTINUED COVERAGE:
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.