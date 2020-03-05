Woman accused of cutting man with box cutter inside Conway home

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly cutting a man with a box cutter inside a Conway home.
Barbara Teresa Moore, 57, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
According to a report from Conway police, officers responded to a home on Marion Street around 10:30 p.m. and found the 62-year-old victim with a laceration to his lower back.
The victim told police got into a verbal argument with Moore inside the home. According to the report, the victim tried to get away from Moore, but she followed him outside. Moore then allegedly sliced the man in the back with a box cutter before leaving the scene.
Moore was arrested a short time later with the box cutter in her possession, police said.
Online records show Moore is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $10,000 bond.
