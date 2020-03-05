‘This kid would of had a whole life’: Community reacts to arrest in Baby Boy Horry’s death

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Fresh flowers sat on Baby Boy Horry’s gravesite Wednesday at the Hillcrest Cemetery.
It’s a reminder that the community hasn’t forgotten him or his case.
The burial site is where community members hold a memorial service for the child each year to keep his memory alive. Members of the community said while Jennifer Sahr’s arrest won’t bring him back, it does bring them hope.
RELATED COVERAGE:
“I mean this kid would be 11-years-old now,” said Dylan Jenkins, a student at Coastal Carolina University. “This kid would of had a whole life.”
Investigators said the newborn baby was less than two days old when he was found lifeless in a box on the side of Meadowbrook Drive on December 4, 2008.
It's the reason the Grand Strand Rolling Thunder motorcycle group started holding a memorial service each year on the anniversary of the day the baby's body was found.
"Rolling Thunder just sort of adopted the child,” Walt Koren, a member of the biker group, said. “We felt that any one of our members would have taken the child in.”
After 11 years, police said scientific evidence helped them identify Sahr as the biological mother of Baby Boy Horry. A discovery that Koren said is still hard to believe.
“It was just shocking to find out after all these years, they had found somebody,” he said.
Investigators said Sahr was in her early 20s and a student at the university at the time of the child’s death.
"For somebody this young to pass away and there’s no justice for them, I guess it just brings the community closer together,” Jenkins said.
Although police said they may have found the person responsible for the newborn baby’s life being cut short, for many in the community like Jenkins and Koren, the question of why remains after all these years.
“I feel like a lot could have been done better just in general,” Jenkins said.
“It’s still a sad day,” Koren said. “There’s no joy in any of this.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.