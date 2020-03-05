Stepmother charged in death of missing boy with Loris ties booked into Kansas jail

SALINE COUNTY, Kans. (WMBF) – A woman charged in the death of her missing 11-year-old stepson is making her way back to Colorado.
Jail records show Letecia Stauch was booked into the Saline County jail in Kansas at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time. She’s listed as “In Transit/Courtesy Hold” in the jail. It’s about 400 miles away from El Paso County, Colorado where she is being taken.
Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach on Monday, and waived extradition during a hearing on Tuesday.
Authorities announced on Monday that she is charged with murder in Gannon Stauch’s disappearance.
The 11-year-old was born in the Loris area, but moved to Colorado with his father a few years ago. Gannon’s mother and grandparents still live in the Loris area.
Gannon was first reported missing at the end of January. Authorities said that Letecia told them that he went to a friend’s house and didn’t come home.
Authorities in Colorado said they have not located Gannon’s body.
