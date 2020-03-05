Stepmother charged in death of missing boy out of Kansas jail, likely en route to Colorado

SALINE COUNTY, Kans. (WMBF) – The woman charged in the death of her missing 11-year-old stepson is no longer in a Kansas jail, booking records show, and is likely en route to Colorado.
Letecia Stauch was booked into the Saline County jail in Kansas Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. She was listed as “In Transit/Courtesy Hold” in the jail.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Stauch is no longer listed in the jail’s booking records.
Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach this week and waived extradition. She is charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.
Gannon was born in the Loris area, but moved to Colorado with his father a few years ago. The boy was reported missing in late January.
Authorities in Colorado said they have not recovered Gannon’s body.
