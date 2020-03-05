Spring allergy season arrives early

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over the past couple of weeks, you’ve probably seen pollen on your cars or floating in the puddles left behind by the rain. It can only mean one thing: the spring allergy season has arrived.
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold said we’re about two to three weeks early because of a mild winter. But because the season arrived early, it will also end early too.
With all the pollen flying around, some people have already experienced sneezing, runny noses and watery eyes.
Dr. Roxanne Latimer with Tidelands Health said for the allergy sufferers out there, start early with your allergy medication.
“Starting an antihistamine or a nasal spray a week or two before you start to get very congested is a good idea," Latimer said. “Those medications work much better on a daily basis than they do just when you need it.”
Also, with the rain we’re seeing day-to-day, it’s providing relief for allergy sufferers. But Arnold said the bad news comes when the sun is out, as the pollen levels will start to rise again.
“Rain is great for allergy sufferers because it helps to really clean the atmosphere, that pollen," Arnold said. “The thing is though when you’re in the height of allergy season, the day that it’s raining, while it’s raining, your pollen counts are low. But literally the very next day, as soon as the sun comes back out, those pollen levels tend to go way up once again.”
To lower your exposure to pollen levels, Latimer said avoid having the windows down in your home and when you’re behind the wheel.
Latimer said moving to the Grand Strand from colder climates could also impact your allergies.
