Solicitor says 3 major cold case breaks in less than a month aren’t coincidence

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The arrest in the “Baby Boy Horry” case marks the third cold case in less than a month in Horry County where major breaks in the case were made.
In February, North Myrtle Beach identified a suspect in Shawn Neal’s 1996 homicide case. And just last week, a man was charged in connection to a Frances Mae Davis’ 2016 shooting death in the Myrtle Beach mall parking lot.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said a suspect being announced in Baby Boy Horry’s cold case within the same week of a suspect charged in Davis’ case isn’t something that just happened by chance.
“At the end of the day, it was a really good investigation and part of the investigation was let’s make sure we have everything right," Richardson said.
Richardson said while it’s ideal for police to identify a suspect within 72 hours, in certain cold cases, time passing by allows for advances in technology and less outside pressure that helps investigators get the job done.
“Ten years old, twelve years old... the good thing is, there’s not that pressure," Richardson said.
He said taking things slow was key in getting everything right in the Baby Boy Horry case, which many held close to their hearts.
“You are going to start drinking water out of a fire hydrant, it is going to come fast and furious. So while the water is still calm, let’s get all of our stuff done and let’s make sure we’re doing everything that we need to be doing," Richardson said.
Richardson said he hopes to see Baby Boy Horry’s case enter the courts within a year. He said many times cases involving murder can move slowly, but he said most of the work in the case has been sent to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and other agencies involved.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.