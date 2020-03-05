Restaurant in Raleigh says it was visited by coronavirus patient

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The Wake County Department of Health and Human Services has notified a Raleigh restaurant that the person who they said has contracted the COVID-19 virus from the area ate there recently, according to our news partner WRAL.
So•ca posted on its Facebook page Wednesday night the restaurant was contacted earlier in the day. Officials with WCDHHS informed the restaurant the individual who tested positive dined there last Saturday.
“When the Wake County Department of Health and Human Services showed up early this afternoon, we compiled a list, using our reservation and point of sale systems, of all guests who could have potentially been in contact with the individual," So•ca owner Sean Degnan said in a press release to WRAL on Wednesday. "We were able to bleach, rinse and sanitize every piece of silver, glassware, plate, table, door handle, touch screen, etc. and Lysol every chair and cushion before dinner service.
"You name it, it got cleaned and sanitized today. This is the cleanest restaurant in the Triangle tonight.”
The restaurant was open for business Wednesday night.
"So•ca urges patrons to contact the Wake County Department of Health and Human Services immediately at 919-250-4462 if you have any symptoms including mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing," Degnan said in the press release.
Gov. Roy Cooper and other health officials held a press conference Tuesday with the news of the man from Wake County who had the coronavirus. Cooper said the man, who has not been identified, is in isolation at home. and “is doing well.”
Officials said the patient recently traveled to Washington state and was exposed to a longterm care facility that has had numerous cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19. The Wake County patient traveled through Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Feb. 22, airport officials said.
