Restaurant in Raleigh says it was visited by coronavirus patient

“When the Wake County Department of Health and Human Services showed up early this afternoon, we compiled a list, using our reservation and point of sale systems, of all guests who could have potentially been in contact with the individual," So•ca owner Sean Degnan said in a press release to WRAL on Wednesday. "We were able to bleach, rinse and sanitize every piece of silver, glassware, plate, table, door handle, touch screen, etc. and Lysol every chair and cushion before dinner service.