Myrtle Beach man arrested, charged with sex crimes involving 3 young boys

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police took a man into custody who they said sexually assaulted three young boys who are brothers.
Arrest warrants for 26-year-old Shaikiem Bristol show one of the boys came forward back in September 2014.
The warrants show that a boy, who was seven years old at the time, told officers that Bristol sexually assaulted him and his brothers who were five and three years old at the time.
Bristol was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
He is currently being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
