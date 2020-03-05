Myrtle Beach man accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a Myrtle Beach man accused of sexually assaulting a girl when she was eight years old.
Shannon Simmons, 41, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Myrtle Beach police opened the investigation back in February, but the accuser said the sexual assault happened in 2017.
According to an affidavit, she told police that when she was eight years old, she was with Simmons, playing Xbox in a bedroom, when he began touching her inappropriately and then made her touch him.
“She told the Defendant to stop and he would not listen to her,” the affidavit states.
The accuser said that when her grandparents returned to the house he whispered in her ear, “you’ll get it when you’re older.” The child told police she took that to mean that he would try to rape her when she is older. She said he then told her not to tell anyone.
Simmons was released from jail just before noon Wednesday after posting a $50,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.