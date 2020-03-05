Myrtle Beach airport reminds flyers of prohibited items, travel tips ahead of Spring Break

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach International Airport officials and Transportation Security Administration reminded travelers of what they can and cannot bring as they fly off to their Spring Break destinations.
Mark Howell, a regional spokesperson for the TSA, said on Thursday that MYR will be busy over the coming weeks for places like Myrtle Beach because it is a popular destination for spring break.
Howell said it’s important to come to the airport prepared so everyone can go through security as quickly as possible.
“Just make sure that you have the things in your checked bag that are supposed to be in your checked bag and things in your carry-on bag that are supposed to be in your carry-on bag. That’s going to speed things up for you getting through the checkpoint, but also keep the lines moving for us as we get through the busy period,” Howell said.
Click here for a look at the TSA guidelines on what you can and can’t bring your checked and carry-on bags.
