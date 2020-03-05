McLeod Regional to construct Bi-Plane room for neuro procedures

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – McLeod Regional Hospital is constructing a new Bi-Plane room that will allow the hospital to use new procedures.
The procedures include thrombectomy, coiling procedures, and other neuro procedures.
With these new procedures in place, the hospital will no longer have to send patients to Myrtle Beach or Charleston to receive urgent neuro care.
“There have been interventions such as Thrombectomy, cooling, and other neuro procedures that have had that have had to leave our area and go to another region to receive these services and by adding and expanding these services we think we can provide excellent care for our patients here at McLeod Regional Medical Center,” Senior Vice President Administrator of McLeod Regional Medical Center, Will McLeod, said.
Along with the addition of the Bi-Plane room, there will also be a new 20-bed neuroscientist care clinic. Last year, McLeod treated nearly 1,000 stroke victims and had to send roughly 50 of them to medical centers across the state to receive thrombectomies and other services.
“So the current treatment before thrombectomy is we have a medicine called TBA and then that medicine was to dissolve the clot. What happens with a large vessel occlusion is that it won’t dissolve the clots. The clot is too big and there is no surface area for the medicine to get to break it up. So you are not giving effective treatment to those patients,” McLeod Medical Director of Neurosciences and Stroke Dr. Tim Hagen said.
The new Bi-Plane room is expected to be open this summer.
