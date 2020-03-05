Man faces attempted murder charge following shooting near Florence Co. apartment complex

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An arrest has been made after a person was shot in Florence County.
Chief Deputy Glen Kirby confirmed that Matthew Brock was charged on Wednesday in connection to the shooting that happened Tuesday near the Village Creek Apartments.
He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Kirby said a shot was fired on one side of Pamplico Highway and a hit a victim on a bike. Kirby said the victim continued to ride their bike to Village Creek Apartments.
Brock was booked into the Florence County Detention Center under no bond.
The victim’s condition hasn’t been released, but Kirby said the victim was able to talk to authorities following the shooting.
