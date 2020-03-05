Local Motive Brewing Company in downtown Florence set to move to new location

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A brewery in downtown Florence is set to move to a new location.
Billy McBride, owner of Local Motive Brewing Company, said the brewery will move from its downtown location on North Dargan Street to a 1,500-square-foot empty metal building on West Palmetto Street near Beltline Drive.
According to McBride, the brewery will now be near the city’s new soccer complex and area trails and parks. Managers wanted the business to be in a family-friendly environment.
“We will always support downtown Florence,” McBride said. “We are going back to our roots as garage brewers.”
The owner added he is optimistic the new location will be open and running by May, but could take longer as the county council goes through the permitting process.
McBride said staff began started moving out of the downtown location on Wednesday. All the brewing equipment is out.
