Gun found at Florence middle school prompts temporary lockdown, district officials said

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A “Code Yellow” lockdown was implemented after a student brought a gun to a Florence middle school, according to district officials.
Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said a school resource officer at Williams Middle School was alerted Feb. 27 that a child had a firearm.
A statement from Principal Pamela Johnson to parents said the incident was handled and under control by the SRO.
“The rest of the day continued without any further incidences,” Johnson said in the note to parents.
Brandt previously said the student briefly became disorderly while being taken into custody, but they were eventually able to detain him without incident.
All indications show the child brought the gun to school in order to show it off and was not intending to harm anyone, Brandt added.
