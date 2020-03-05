Grand Strand organizations continue coronavirus preparations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Even though there are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Carolina, area organizations are continuing to prepare for the possibility of the disease making its way to the Grand Strand.
Hospitals, including Grand Strand Medical Center and Conway Medical Center, began screening processes Wednesday as the urgency over the coronavirus continued to rise.
Visitors are asked questions about their health and whether they’ve recently traveled outside of the U.S.
At Coastal Carolina University, some students are being encouraged to return home from their study abroad programs.
Another local organization monitoring the coronavirus is the Myrtle Beach Veterans Affairs Clinic. Representatives, however, did not specify any specific actions they’re taking right now.
Here is their full statement.
“While the Department of Health and Human Services is leading the federal government’s COVID-19 response efforts, VA is monitoring the situation through its Emergency Management Coordination Cell and collaborating with public health officials from HHS and the Centers for Disease Control to ensure Veterans benefit from the latest prevention, testing and treatment protocols and develop emergency management plans for medical centers.”
