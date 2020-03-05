FIRST ALERT: Sunshine and gusty winds

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The long stretch of wet weather has come to an end and will be replaced with sunny but windy weather through the weekend.
Rainfall totals the last few days reached 2 to 3 inches across many areas.
As yesterday’s rain-maker moves away, drier air will begin to work into the region. Rain has ended and skies will continue to clear through the morning hours. Temperatures will start off in the lower to middle 40s.
Sunny skies will last through the day Friday, but winds will be quite gusty. From the late morning through the afternoon, winds could gust as high as 35 mph at times.
Temperatures will climb to near 60 by Friday afternoon.
Cooler temperatures will settle in through the weekend along with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will reach the middle 50s on Saturday and upper 50s to near 60 on Sunday. The nights will be quite cold with the risk of frost for both Saturday and Sunday mornings as temperatures drop well into the 30s.
Milder weather returns for early next week, with the next risk of rain likely not arriving until the middle of the week.
