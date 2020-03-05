FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, gusty winds and a minor flood risk today

The worst of today arrives this afternoon and evening for the drive home from work or as the kids are coming home from school. Wind gusts of 30 mph, heavy downpours and ponding on the roads will make the afternoon and evening commute tougher than the morning. Areas that see heavy rainfall will have a good chance to end up with 3″ of rain when all is said and done. Most locations will end the event with 1-3″ of rain with the highest amounts being toward the beaches. We cannot rule out a spot or two making a run of 4″ of rain over the course of the 36 hour period.