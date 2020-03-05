FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, gusty winds and a minor flood risk today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The dreary day filled with cooler temperatures, gusty winds and widespread rain is here. With rain in the forecast, minor flooding may develop in isolated areas throughout the day today. This is something we will need to keep an eye on.
As you step out the door, you'll notice the wet roads and ground as you go about the morning commute. Many roads already have ponding on them and that will only continue throughout the day. Even if you do not see rain on your morning drive, take it slow out there. We've already picked up an inch of rain in many spots from yesterday afternoon and throughout the overnight hours.
Temperatures today will remain steady in the low-mid 50s as the rain turns widespread by the middle of the morning. Pockets of heavy rain will start to work into the area, leading to reduced visibility, ponding on roads and the risk of minor flash flooding. While we are looking at all this rain, no severe weather or thunderstorms are expected.
The worst of today arrives this afternoon and evening for the drive home from work or as the kids are coming home from school. Wind gusts of 30 mph, heavy downpours and ponding on the roads will make the afternoon and evening commute tougher than the morning. Areas that see heavy rainfall will have a good chance to end up with 3″ of rain when all is said and done. Most locations will end the event with 1-3″ of rain with the highest amounts being toward the beaches. We cannot rule out a spot or two making a run of 4″ of rain over the course of the 36 hour period.
River levels look okay but some small rises will be possible in some spots. The Pee Dee River at the Pee Dee, the Black Creek at Quinby and the Waccamaw at Conway are all forecast to have a small rise due to the rainfall from today. These rivers are forecast to stay in minor flood stage. Along with the river levels, we will see a small flash flooding risk in those low-lying areas, retention ponds and ditches or small creeks. If you see any high water, feel free to send us a photo on the First Alert Weather App or on our social media platforms.
The rain will finally come to an end by this evening. Drier weather will return by the morning hours on Friday with gusty winds and temperatures near the 60s. Sunny and dry weather will continue through the weekend with cool temperatures in the 50s during the day and 30s at night.
