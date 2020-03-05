FIRST ALERT: A break from the rain and gust winds on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain will gradually come to an end late this evening with a long stretch of dry weather on the way.
Most areas have already seen over an inch of rain so far today with totals for the week as high as 2 to 3 inches.
Periods of rain will continue through the evening. Pockets of heavy rain will remain possible at times. By midnight, drier air will begin to work into the region and help to shut down the risk of rain. In fact, skies will start to clear before sunrise Friday.
Friday morning will see just a few leftover clouds but no rain. Temperatures will start off in the lower to middle 40s.
Sunny skies will last through the day Friday, but winds will be quite gusty. From the late morning through the afternoon, winds could gust as high as 35 mph at times.
Temperatures will climb to near 60 by Friday afternoon.
Cooler temperatures will settle in through the weekend along with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will reach the middle 50s on Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday. The nights will be quite cold with the risk of frost for both Saturday and Sunday mornings as temperatures drop well into the 30s.
Milder weather returns for early next week, with the next risk of rain likely not arriving until the middle of the week.
