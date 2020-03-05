CCU encourages students to avoid traveling to areas impacted by coronavirus over spring beak

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – As Coastal Carolina University students prepare for spring break, campus officials have a piece of advice – avoid areas where cases of the coronavirus have been identified.
On Wednesday, CCU officials posted information to its website about measures students can take to help prevent exposure to COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses.
“Traveling abroad to areas designated by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) as travel warning level 3 is strongly discouraged,” CCU officials stated. “Also, please consider avoiding non-essential domestic travel to areas where COVID-19 cases have been identified.”
Campus staff stressed there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at CCU or across the state of South Carolina, according to the CDC.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the CDC recommends:
- Avoid non-essential travel.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
For more on the CDC’s frequently asked questions about COVID-19, click here.
