Arrest made in connection with deadly shooting early Wednesday in Loris area, authorities say

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities said they have arrested a person in connection with a deadly shooting in the Loris area early Wednesday morning.
According to Mikayla Moskov, spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department, the name of the suspect and their specific charges have not yet been released pending the serving of a warrant.
Horry County police responded to the shooting around 4 a.m. Wednesday near Wright Road.
Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the shooting victim as 36-year-old Cory Long from Loris.
According to McSpadden, Long was taken to McLeod-Loris Hospital where he later died.
Moskov said it’s still an active investigation and there is no threat to the community associated with the case.
