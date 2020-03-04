4-year-old girl abducted from N.C. preschool

LIBERTY, N.C. (WRAL) - A missing 4-year-old girl is believed to be in danger after she was abducted from her preschool, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
Imonie Arily Stanback was taken from Freedom Preschool in Liberty by her birth mother, who does not have custody.
The sheriff’s office said the mother, Hennessy Stanback, took Imonie around 1:15 p.m.
Imonie is about 3 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds.
She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray Old Navy jacket, an orange and white shirt, black tights, blue and white socks and a bow that glows.
Anyone who has information about her whereabouts can call 911 or the Liberty Police Department at 336-622-9053.
