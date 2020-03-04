WMBF Investigates: Fact checking claims around the coronavirus

EXPLANATION: There is not just one illness called the coronavirus. Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that were first identified in the mid-1960s, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC). The commonly known strains infect humans and cause symptoms like the common cold. The coronavirus spreading from China is known as COVID-19 and is not the same as the strains already known. The CDC wrote, “Patients with COVID-19 will be evaluated and cared for differently than patients with common coronavirus diagnosis.”