18-wheeler crashes into home in Darlington area, authorities say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – First responders were still on the scene around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday after an 18-wheeler crashed into a home in Darlington County, according to authorities.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee said the driver of the 18-wheeler was coming out of Darlington and headed to Florence in the early-morning hours Wednesday.
According to Lee, the crash happened at U.S. 52 and Palmetto Road in the Darlington area when the driver ran off the road to the left and then ran into the home.
Authorities could not immediately confirm if anyone was in the home at the time of the crash.
WMBF News will update this story as more information comes in.
