Victims identified, 5 children among 18 killed in Putnam County tornado; 21 still missing

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 3, 2020 at 6:40 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 12:10 PM

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Five children were among the victims of a catastrophic tornado that tore through Putnam County early Tuesday morning. Twenty-one people are still missing.

Putnam County officials identified 17 of 18 people who were killed in Tuesday’s tornado outbreak:

Jessica Clark – 30’s female

Amanda Cole – 34-year-old female

Hattie Collins – 3 to 4-year-old female

Dawson Curtis – 6 to 7-year-old female

Terry Curtis – 54-year-old male

Joshua Kimberlin – male in his 30s

Sawyer Kimberlin – 2 to 3-year-old male

Erin Kimberlin – female in her 30s

Todd Koehler – male in his 50s

Sue Koehler – female in her 50s

Patricia Lane – 67-year-old female

Leisha Littenberry – 28-year-old female

Harlan Marsh – 4 to 5-year-old male

Bridgette (Ann Marie) McCormick – 12 to 13-year-old female

Keith Selby – male

Cathy Selby – female

Jamie Smith – 30 to 35-year-old female

One female victim who is thought to be 30-35 in age has not been identified.

Officials said they don’t believe all those missing are dead, injured or even missing. They said they developed the list of names after people called the helpline searching for loved ones.

They are asking for help connecting with these individuals:

  1. Rachel Baughman
  2. Katherine Julian
  3. Penny Penelope Cole
  4. Dwight Gentry
  5. David Phillips
  6. Maureen Langford & Andi Otis
  7. Tommy Knight
  8. Robin & Bethany Babb
  9. Joey Dedemicis
  10. Joe Murphy, Jr.
  11. Denton Nelson
  12. Douglas Loftis
  13. Rick Stegill
  14. Ryan Packinghan
  15. Steven Mayo
  16. Karissa Solberg
  17. Breanna Shelby
  18. Joyce Wilson
  19. Cleburn Rice

Putnam County officials said to call 931-646-4636 if you are on this list.

Officials said that as of around 7 p.m. that first responders were 60% through with their search and that they would continue searching through the night. Two big areas they are targeting were West Haven and Hensley Road.

One person was arrested for looting, but officials did not identify the suspect.

WVLT News anchor Amanda Hara went live on the scene in Putnam County near McBroom Chapel Road.

18 people, including children, have died in Putnam County. 77 people are unaccounted for. Search crews are working through the night looking for the missing. Amanda Hara is live near McBroom Chapel Road.

Residents were asked to hold off disposing of their debris as officials said they were developing a plan to dispose of it county-wide.

A permanent shelter was being constructed at the First Baptist Church on Walnut Avenue.

