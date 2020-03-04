Victims identified, 5 children among 18 killed in Putnam County tornado; 21 still missing

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Five children were among the victims of a catastrophic tornado that tore through Putnam County early Tuesday morning. Twenty-one people are still missing.
Putnam County officials identified 17 of 18 people who were killed in Tuesday’s tornado outbreak:
Jessica Clark – 30’s female
Amanda Cole – 34-year-old female
Hattie Collins – 3 to 4-year-old female
Dawson Curtis – 6 to 7-year-old female
Terry Curtis – 54-year-old male
Joshua Kimberlin – male in his 30s
Sawyer Kimberlin – 2 to 3-year-old male
Erin Kimberlin – female in her 30s
Todd Koehler – male in his 50s
Sue Koehler – female in her 50s
Patricia Lane – 67-year-old female
Leisha Littenberry – 28-year-old female
Harlan Marsh – 4 to 5-year-old male
Bridgette (Ann Marie) McCormick – 12 to 13-year-old female
Keith Selby – male
Cathy Selby – female
Jamie Smith – 30 to 35-year-old female
One female victim who is thought to be 30-35 in age has not been identified.
Officials said they don’t believe all those missing are dead, injured or even missing. They said they developed the list of names after people called the helpline searching for loved ones.
They are asking for help connecting with these individuals:
- Rachel Baughman
- Katherine Julian
- Penny Penelope Cole
- Dwight Gentry
- David Phillips
- Maureen Langford & Andi Otis
- Tommy Knight
- Robin & Bethany Babb
- Joey Dedemicis
- Joe Murphy, Jr.
- Denton Nelson
- Douglas Loftis
- Rick Stegill
- Ryan Packinghan
- Steven Mayo
- Karissa Solberg
- Breanna Shelby
- Joyce Wilson
- Cleburn Rice
Putnam County officials said to call 931-646-4636 if you are on this list.
Officials said that as of around 7 p.m. that first responders were 60% through with their search and that they would continue searching through the night. Two big areas they are targeting were West Haven and Hensley Road.
One person was arrested for looting, but officials did not identify the suspect.
WVLT News anchor Amanda Hara went live on the scene in Putnam County near McBroom Chapel Road.
Residents were asked to hold off disposing of their debris as officials said they were developing a plan to dispose of it county-wide.
A permanent shelter was being constructed at the First Baptist Church on Walnut Avenue.
