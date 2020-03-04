North Myrtle Beach leaders recognize detectives who helped close homicide cold case

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The detectives who worked for more than a decade to solve a homicide cold case in North Myrtle Beach were recognized by city leaders.
During their Monday meeting, North Myrtle Beach City Councilmembers honored the detectives who worked on the Shawn Neal case for 13 years.
“North Myrtle Beach detectives did not give up on the case and in 2017, relying on advances in DNA collection and cataloging, detectives reopened the Neal investigation, hoping to bring closure for the victim’s family members and to serve justice,” a news release stated.
Neal, of Leland, N.C., was found dead in a condo at the Windy Shores II Condominium complex in 1996. It was determined she had been rendered defenseless and strangled.
Officials announced back in February that investigators identified a suspect in connection with Neal’s murder after analyzers found a new DNA profile from a blanket.
The DNA profile was put through a national DNA database and matched a man named Ronald Lee Moore.
An investigation revealed Moore had also been named a suspect in a series of burglaries, unsolved sexual assault cases and a 1999 unsolved homicide in Baltimore County in Maryland, according to authorities.
According to public records, Moore died while in jail in Louisiana on unrelated charges in 2008.
