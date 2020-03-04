Myrtle Beach officials approve name change for part of Yaupon Drive

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews
The last 10 blocks on the south end of Yaupon Drive has been renamed to Sand Dunes Drive.
The name change, according to community member Scott Scrivner, is an effort to rebrand the street from 19th Avenue South to 29th Avenue South after eight years of work to reduce crime and form an active South Beach Neighborhood Watch.
The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission agreed to the name change after rejecting the request last year.
The change since last year, commission chairman Bill Pritchard said, is the median the city placed in Yaupon Drive at 19th Avenue South to be a clear visual indication why a street name is changing in mid-path. He said the city code does not specify what the terminus has to be and is “an area of vagueness, but the interruption would make us feel better about changing the name of the street.”
Community members had met other requirements to change the street name by obtaining a petition with 75 percent of the property owners in support.
But not everyone was in agreement.
