Judge revokes former Florence County sheriff’s bond

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge revoked the bond for former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone following his arrest last month for domestic violence, according to officials.
Robert Kittle, with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, confirmed that Judge Paul Burch revoked Boone’s bond during a hearing Wednesday morning in Darlington County.
Kittle did not immediately have the details regarding why the bond was revoked, but noted a stipulation of it was no contact with the alleged victim.
Last month, Boone was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence and ill treatment of animals.
A police report shows he came home intoxicated and began arguing with his wife about finances. The report went on to say that Boone took a baseball bat and hit a cat, along with other items in the home.
His arrest happened while he was on probation in another case.
Back in January, Boone pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement and one count of misconduct in office. He was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended to one day in jail and five years’ probation.
His probation violation case was said to be heard March 5 in Lancaster County. According to Peter O’Boyle with the S.C. Department of Probation and Parole, the hearing has been postponed due to Boone having a new attorney.
