Grand Strand residents stocking up on hand sanitizer amidst coronavirus threat

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Store shelves across the Grand Strand that previously held hand sanitizer are now empty as residents to protect themselves from the coronavirus.
The Dollar Tree off Church Street in Conway still had a few travel-sized bottles of hand sanitizer in stock. The Dollar General at 16th Avenue and Church Street was out of stock, as was the Aldi’s location off Wild Wing Boulevard.
Officials with the Centers for Disease Control said the best way to avoid catching the virus is to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
This should be done after going to the bathroom, before and after eating, and after coughing or sneezing.
Those who use hand sanitizer should make sure it has at least 60% alcohol.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.