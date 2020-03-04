Grand Strand Medical Center limiting public entrances, visitors amid coronavirus threat

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand Medical Center is limiting public entrances and visitors amid the threat of the coronavirus.
Effective noon Wednesday, the public can only enter Grand Strand Medical Center through the emergency room and main entrance, according to a press release from Grand Strand Health.
Officials said greeters will be screening at those entrances with a list of basic questions to help ensure that people who might spread the virus get the care they need while not exposing others in the hospital.
In addition, Grand Strand Medical Center will be limiting visitors. Visitation will be limited to no more than two guests over the age of 12 between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the release.
Officials said you should not visit if you:
• Have a fever
• Have a cough or shortness of breath and have traveled outside the US in the past 14 days
• Have had direct contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19
Grand Strand Health facilities, including Grand Strand Medical Center, have not received any patients who have tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19.
