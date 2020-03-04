Georgetown police offer $1,000 reward for armed, dangerous murder suspects

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown Police Department is reaching out to the public again, asking them to be on the lookout for two armed and dangerous men wanted in connection to a deadly shooting.
Officers responded on Feb. 5 to a shooting near Merriman Road and Highmarket Street, where a man was shot.
Authorities said the victim, Herman McCray Jr., was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police are searching for 27-year-old Javon Hair of Pawleys Island and 26-year-old Dyshan Frasier. They said the two are wanted for murder.
Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could receive a $1,000 reward.
Those with any information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or the tip line at 843-545-4400.
