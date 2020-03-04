Georgetown County man faces more sex charges involving minors

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man already accused of sexually assaulting a minor now faces more charges in connection with the case.
Michael Micheau, 52, was arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of furnishing alcohol to minors.
The investigation began after Georgetown County deputies met with a minor at a hospital, where the sexual assault was reported.
RELATED COVERAGE | Georgetown man, 52, accused of sexually assaulting minor, providing alcohol
Following Micheau’s arrest, investigators executed a number of search warrants at his home and cellphone.
Authorities said video evidence on the cellphone corroborated the victim’s account of the sexual assault.
“The same device was also utilized to record two minors as they were in the bathroom,” the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office stated. “Additionally, Micheau was found to be in possession of a file or files that depicted minor children in a state of sexually explicit nudity.”
Investigators served additional warrants on Micheau on Wednesday. He faces first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of voyeurism.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident and is attempting to identify any additional victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at 843-436-6058.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.