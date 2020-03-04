Galivants Ferry man pleads guilty to deadly 2017 shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Galivants Ferry man has pleaded guilty to shooting a 43-year-old man in 2017, according to officials.
A press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office states 29-year-old Jonathan Lamar Allen, of Galivants Ferry, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2017 shooting death of Boyd Wayne Graham, 43, also of Galivants Ferry.
Following the guilty plea, Judge Steven H. John sentenced Allen to 25 years in prison, the release stated. Prosecutors had recommended 30 years during the hearing.
Allen must serve at least 85% of the sentence before he will become eligible for parole, according to the release.
The shooting occurred on July 20, 2017, when officers with the Horry County Police Department were called about 11:50 p.m. to a home on Grainloyd Road. Once inside the home, officers discovered the victim laying on the floor of his bedroom unresponsive in a pool of blood, prosecutors said.
Physical and forensic evidence, along with witness statements produced by the investigation, revealed Allen drove to the victim’s home in the late evening hours of July 20, 2017, confronted the victim at the front door and leveled a pistol at the victim’s face.
After a short struggle, Allen fatally shot Graham.
