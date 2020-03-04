Florence County Sheriff’s Office uses traffic data to combat crime

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has re-implemented its Data Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety program, or DDACTS.
It’s an operational model that uses the integration to effectively place law enforcement across the county. The program was first introduced about four years ago and with the past success, it was decided they would try it again.
“Based on objective crime and vehicle crash data, we deploy our enforcement assets to those areas that have a frequency.” Florence County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Mike Nunn said.
DDACTS places an emphasis on being present, but not necessarily giving tickets. The plan is that if a law enforcement officer is present in hot spot locations that it will ultimately reduce bad driving behavior and criminal activity.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office receives crash data from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and then places that information into their own crash data, which creates a hot spot.
“So even when they are not on a call, you’ll see our deputies in marked units and unmarked units going through the hot spots with their rear blue lights on, and that is just to show an officer presence. In addition, there will be heavy traffic enforcement. It is not about writing tickets; it is about writing warnings and having citizen contact.” Nunn says.
DDACTS wants to be open and transparent, which involves not just law enforcement, but neighborhood watch organizations, homeowners associations, and businesses across Florence County.
