FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, minor flood risk developing for Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain will continue through Thursday evening and be heavy at times. Minor flooding may develop in isolated areas on Thursday.
Tonight will see periods of rain at times through the night. Pockets of heavy rain will be likely by late tonight. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s by daybreak Thursday.
Rain will continue through the day Thursday and will be heavy at times. While no severe weather or thunderstorms are expected, pockets of heavy rain will lead to reduced visibility, ponding on roads and the risk of minor flash flooding.
Temperatures will turn much cooler than the last few days with afternoon readings only in the lower to middle 50s. Along with the rain, gusty winds will develop by the afternoon leading to a raw and wet day.
Rainfall totals tonight through Thursday will average 1 to 3 inches across most of the area. If persistent heavy rain develops in some areas, then isolated totals may reach as high as 4 inches. No widespread flooding is likely, but low-lying areas, flood-prone areas, retention ponds, ditches and small creeks may overflow during times of heavy rain.
The rain will finally come to an end by Thursday evening. Much drier weather will return by Friday with gusty winds and temperatures near 60. The sunny and dry weather will continue through the weekend with cool temperatures in the 50s during the day and 30s at night.
