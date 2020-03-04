FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain arrives late tonight, continues through Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Our active weather pattern will bring several more rounds of rain to the region through tomorrow.
As you are waking up this morning, many of you are already waking up to a few light showers. If you’re not, temperatures are on the mild side with readings in the 60s this morning.
We will remain on the quiet side through the morning hours with cloudy skies and a few light showers. The next round of rain will gradually overspread the area by this afternoon and into Wednesday evening. That rain will turn heavy at times this evening and into the overnight hours. Despite the cloud cover and increasing rain chances, temperatures will warm into the middle 60s.
Look for the showers to continue throughout the overnight hours and into Thursday morning. While the rain will continue through Thursday, our attention will be focused on where the heaviest band of rain sets up. If the band of heavy rain develops right across the area, rain totals could reach as high as 3 to 4 inches of rain.
If the heaviest band stays south of the region, totals will range from 1-2" of rain. The placement of the heavy rain band will dictate who sees what over the next 36-48 hours. As of right now, that band of heavy rain looks to set up right along the Grand Strand. If that is the case, the highest totals look to be to our southwest and just barely off shore. Regardless, that still brings 2-3" of rain to Myrtle Beach with 1-2" of rain for areas to the north.
Either way, tomorrow will be wet, raw and windy. The heaviest rain will likely arrive through the late morning and early afternoon hours on Thursday. Even then, it will cause problems for the evening commute with ponding on the roadways. In addition to the rain, gusty winds and cooler temperatures in the lower 50s will make it a miserable day.
Rain totals from tonight through Thursday evening will range between 1″ and 3″, although some locally higher amounts can’t be ruled out depending on where the heaviest rain sets up.
Another drying trend arrives late in the week with sunny skies on Friday. Friday will feature breezy conditions with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Cooler temperatures filter in for the weekend with daytime highs in the low-mid 50s and overnight temperatures in the 30s.
