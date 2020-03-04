FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain arrives late tonight, continues through Thursday

If the heaviest band stays south of the region, totals will range from 1-2" of rain. The placement of the heavy rain band will dictate who sees what over the next 36-48 hours. As of right now, that band of heavy rain looks to set up right along the Grand Strand. If that is the case, the highest totals look to be to our southwest and just barely off shore. Regardless, that still brings 2-3" of rain to Myrtle Beach with 1-2" of rain for areas to the north.