DNR: Two issued summons for harassing alligator in Myrtle Beach area neighborhood

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were issued summons for allegedly harassing an alligator in a neighborhood in the Myrtle Beach area, officials said.
According to Kaley Lawrimore with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the incident happened in the Island Green neighborhood in Horry County.
Lawrimore said DNR officials couldn’t have identified the two people allegedly involved if it hadn’t been for tips from the public.
No other information was immediately available regarding when the alleged harassment took place.
