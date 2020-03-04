Authorities take student into custody after gun found at Florence middle school

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Criminal charges are pending against a middle school student in Florence after police said he brought a gun to class.
Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said a school resource officer at Williams Middle School was alerted around 2 p.m. Thursday that a child had a firearm.
Brandt said the school resource officer was able to recover the gun from the child.
He said the student briefly became disorderly while being taken into custody, but they were eventually able to detain him without incident.
All indications show the child brought the gun to school in order to show it off and was not intending to harm anyone, Brandt added.
He couldn’t say if the gun was loaded, but said, “We and everyone should treat every firearm as if it were loaded.”
The child has been released to his parents.
WMBF News has reached out to Florence One Schools District about the incident and we’re waiting to hear back.
