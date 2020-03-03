Wilmington teen wins Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington teen took first place on a Food Network Show Monday night!
Graysen Pinder won first place after competing head to head with other talented young bakers on the 8th season of Kids Baking Championship.
The chocolate-flavored, pineapple-shaped pinata cake, complete with a sweet and salty surprise filling, she created in the final round sealed the deal for the judges.
Pinder says its been a dream to compete on the show since she was just 4 years old.
“It was one of those things that... I didn’t think it was real when they told me I won,” Pinder said.
The 14-year-old says she plans to donate some of her winnings to cancer research and to the Humane Society and invest the rest into her business. She says she also hopes to write her own cookbook one day.
Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman host the show and put the skills of twelve new talented young bakers to the test. Over the course of ten weeks, the kid bakers, ranging in age from 10 to 13, work through several confectionery challenges. The winner earns $25,000, a feature in Food Network Magazine and the title of Kids Baking Champion!
Pinder’s issue in Food Network Magazine is expected to be out sometime this spring.
The show first premiered on Monday, January 6, with the Wilmington native preparing a mango cake that earned her a spot in the next round of the competition.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.