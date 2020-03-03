SCHP: 1 killed in crash that shut down all lanes of Highway 701 North near Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers confirmed that one person was killed in a crash that shut down all lanes of Highway 701 North near Loris.
Horry County Fire Rescue and South Carolina Highway Patrol were called around 5:45 p.m. to the two-vehicle wreck Tuesday night near Allsbrook Road.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee said a Dodge Caliber was driving south on Highway 701 North when it went left of center and hit a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck head-on as it was heading north.
The driver of the Dodge Caliber died in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck has been taken to the hospital.
No names have been released.
