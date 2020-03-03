TRAFFIC ALERT: Two-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 17 lanes in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers are being asked to avoid part of Highway 17 in Little River after a two-vehicle crash.
Multiple agencies were called to the wreck around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to Highway 17 and River Hills Drive.
Horry County Fire Rescue officials say the northbound lanes of Highway 17 are closed while crews investigate the crash.
Two people with taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County Police Department are also on the scene.
