‘This is a nightmare:’ family of Pender County crash victim has a warning for drivers

CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) - Every day, dozens of people in the US die in crashes caused by drunk drivers.
The family of a Pender County crash victim says they never want anyone to feel the pain they’re feeling because of someone’s decision to drive while under the influence.
According to officials with the State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Andrew Garrett Stanford was driving a Chevrolet Silverado north on U.S. 421 in Currie at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a 2003 Nissan Altima driven by Jonathan Garcia near Corporate Drive just after 3 a.m.
Garcia died at the scene.
Sidney Potter was a passenger in Garcia’s car. He is currently on life support at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
“At this moment, I’m just empty," said Sidney’s father, Gary Potter. "I was filled with agony and then anger; hatred. Now, we’ve gone through so much I’m just empty. There’s no more tears I can cry and I can’t even hardly complete a thought.”
The crash happened on February 23. Gary said he got the news that his son was involved in a crash after a sheriff deputy knocked on the door of his Hope Mills home early Sunday morning. Ever since that day, the Potter family has made the nearly four hour round trip to Wilmington to be by Sidney’s side.
“This is the nightmare that we never wanted to happen to any of our children," said stepmother Dawn Potter.
“If he does survive, he’s going to need 24 hour care for the rest of his life," said Gary.
The couple says they now have an impossible choice to make: elect for Sidney to live on a tube for the rest of his life, or let him pass away.
As the Potter’s contemplate Sidney’s future, they have a message for anyone even considering getting behind the wheel after drinking:
“We do not wish that anyone would ever have to do this in their life when it concerns a child or any other family and this is something that is a terrible tragedy and it is an avoidable tragedy,” said Dawn.
“Please don’t drink and drive,” said Dawn. “If you have a family member that you even think is going drink and drive, do not trust their decision making. Please do whatever you can to help them. There’s so many things that we can do to stop people.”
