Report: 14-year-old wakes to find man sexually assaulting her

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in her bedroom.
According to a report from Horry County police, the girl said the incident happened on Valentine’s Day. Police said the girl told school officials about it several days later.
The girl’s mother said the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Jerome Michael Williams, had been in her Longs home on Feb. 14, the report confirms.
According to police, the mother said Williams did leave the home, but she did not check the door after he left.
The report states the 14-year-old woke up in the middle of the night to Williams sexually assaulting her.
The girl reportedly kicked Williams after she realized what was going on. The 14-year-old then ran to her mother’s room and told her what happened, according to the report.
Police said when the mother went to confront Williams, he was standing at her door.
Online records show Williams was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
As of Tuesday morning, Williams remains behind bars on a $20,000 bond.
