Police searching for missing vulnerable adult

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man missing since mid-January.
Joshua Christopher Belfrom, 28, has not been seen since Jan. 15, when he stayed the night in his brother’s car in the 4900 block of Ohear Avenue, according to North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard.
Belfrom suffers from schizophrenia and paranoia and is on medication, but they say he has not taken it.
He was reported missing on Saturday, police said.
He stands 5-foot-10, weighs 130 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and a light complexion.
Anyone with information on Belfrom’s whereabouts is asked to contact the city desk at 843-740-2521.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.