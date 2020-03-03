2021 PGA Championship to be held in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The PGA Championship will return to South Carolina in 2021.
During a Tuesday morning press conference, tournament officials announced the PGA Championship will be held May 17 to May 23, 2021 at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Resort in Charleston County.
Kiawah Island, which is roughly 20 miles southwest of Charleston, previously hosted the PGA Championship in 2012, where Rory McIlory emerged victorious.
Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley was on hand for Tuesday’s announcement. She said the 2012 tournament brought in $193 million in revenue. Officials expect next year’s PGA Championship to gross over $200 million.
Aaron Ladd will have more on today’s announcement starting at 5 on WMBF News.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.