One detained after shooting leaves one injured near Village Creek Apts. in Florence, authorities say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is detained after a shooting Tuesday in Florence left one person injured, according to authorities.
Law enforcement officers responded to the area near Village Creek Apartments off Pamplico Highway shortly before 12 p.m.
According to Florence County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, a person on the left side of the street fired a weapon across Pamplico Highway, striking a victim.
Kirby said the victim continued to ride their bike to Village Creek Apartments, located directly across the street from where the shots were fired.
He added the victim appears to be in stable condition and was talking to authorities. According to Kirby, the suspect was in handcuffs.
