‘No one is above the law’: Pee Dee detention officers accused of smuggling items to inmates

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – Two Marion County detention officers have found themselves on the other side of the jail cell.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that the detention officers were arrested and charged with furnishing contraband to prisoners and misconduct in office.
Samantha Feltman, 29, is accused of smuggling in her cellphone and allowing an inmate to use it.
Authorities said 29-year-old James Wallace Jr. confessed to bringing in cigarettes to give an inmate.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said his office initiated an investigation as soon as the allegations were brought to his attention.
“It is sad when those tasked with enforcing the law somehow think that they are above it. Today’s arrests should signal to everyone that no one is above the law,” Wallace said. “The citizens of Marion County expect the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office to always act as professionals. When that fails, swift action will be taken. I believe today’s arrests does that.”
Feltman and Wallace were both booked into the Marion County Detention Center and are awaiting a bond hearing.
